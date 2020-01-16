’You’ve been warned’: Police ready to inflict harsh new mobile fines

Stanthorpe Police will be on the look out for drivers and passengers using mobile devices.

Stanthorpe Police will be on the look out for drivers and passengers using mobile devices.

DRIVERS and passengers have received a stern warning from Stanthorpe Police over the use of mobile devices.

Not only will drivers caught utilising a phone while driving be fined, but passenger’s could face a similar fate under tougher new laws.

“As of February 1, 2020 the fine for using your mobile phone while driving has been well advertised as increasing to $1000 and 4 points (in a vehicle), $400/3pts on mobility scooters, e-scooters etc,” Stanthorpe Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Gleeson said.

“There is also $400/3pts for passengers of Learners and P1 provisional license holders under 25 years old who illegally use a mobile phone’s loudspeaker function.

“You have been warned.”

It’s been a busy period for Stanthorpe’s road policing unit, with several charges laid.

On Tuesday, a 42-year-old Stanthorpe woman was detected driving unlicensed for the fourth time.

She has lost the use of her vehicle for 90 days and will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.

“A 41-year-old NSW man will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on February 12 for unlicensed driving when detected speeding in the Ballandean area,” Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

“A 47-year-old Applethorpe man was fined $960 after being detected driving a vehicle unregistered/uninsured in High St Stanthorpe.

“A 53-year-old Stanthorpe man received over $500 in fines after being stopped in Minna St on an unregistered/uninsured motorcycle with false plates attached.”

Positive drug driving tests have landed a 28-year-old Stanthorpe man and 40-year-old Stanthorpe woman with court dates.

A 70-year-old Glen Aplin woman will also face court after being stopped for an RBT on Wallangarra Rd.

A successful search warrant has ended with a 28-year-old Stanthorpe woman being charged on three counts of drugs and a further weapons charge.

Two further Stanthorpe men and a Stanthorpe woman were charged after police located them in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police are also seeking public assistance after two instances of theft. Offenders targeted an Alice St address on January 5, stealing an ornament from the front yard.

In the second case, a black Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen from Gleeson St in the early hours of January 8.

If you have any information contact Stanthorpe Police on 4681 6400.