Riley carkett was fined for failing to return a Blue Card that was cancelled Picture: Facebook
News

‘You’ve been telling police rubbish’: Magistrate blasts teen

Frances Klein
12th Feb 2021 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:52 AM
Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan did not buy the excuses a 19-year-ld gave in court this week for failing to return a Blue Card that was cancelled.

Riley Colin Carkeet, 19, was required to return the card last January after something in his criminal history led to a cancellation.

After ignoring several requests by authorities for the card's return, the Gympie man was charged with failing to return it.

Carkeet's lawyer told Gympie magistrates Court on Monday that her client believed his card was lost when it was in a car that was stolen and burnt out.

Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan was not impressed with Carkeet’s excuses for failing to return a cancelled Blue Card.
He also said he could not return it late last year because "he couldn't buy stamps over Christmas."

"It doesn't sound like the truth to me," Mr Callaghan said.

"What you've been telling the police is rubbish.

"I think you didn't return your Blue Card because you are slack.

"You Are 19-years-old - it's time to start acting like an adult."

Carkeet was convicted and fined $250.

No conviction was recorded.

Gympie Times

