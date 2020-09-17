One home has been completely wrecked and others damaged by a group of young thugs that remain on the run in Brisbane's south.

Police say they are investigating youth criminals after a series of terrifying and brazen break-ins this week, which has left property owners furiously picking up the pieces of the damage.

One of the homes targeted in the crime spree at Goodna. Source: Facebook

Four youths are believed to have smashed their way through the doors of at least three properties at Goodna on Monday night.

The houses affected were on Arkins St, Caldwell Cres and Lightbody St, with pictures of the ordeal showing severely damaged fences, doorways and windows.

Crime spree in Goodna on Monday night with homes extensively damaged. Source: Facebook

"On Monday night, approx 9.30pm, my property on Caldwell St was destroyed by 4 young boys, along with my tenants belongings," one victim said.

"This behaviour is just not acceptable and as a community we need to show all young people that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

A number of homes were damaged during a crime spree in Goodna.

"If you saw this happen, please provide a statement to the Goodna Police. No other household should have to deal with this."

But almost the exact same thing occurred just two streets away hours later.

Another woman said she called the police and the dog squad got involved.

A number of homes were damaged during a crime spree in Goodna.

"Front windows were smashed, the police were contacted and the dog squad was here," she said.

Police said they were investigating the spate, but no arrests had been made.

A spokeswoman said that while police were still trying to workout whether the break-ins were linked, they all carried a suspiciously "similar MO".

Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444.

One of the home targeted in the crime spree at Goodna. Source: Facebook

Originally published as Youths kick in doors, damage homes in shocking crime spree