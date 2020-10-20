Menu
Youth from racist post seen on LNP campaign trail

by James Hall
20th Oct 2020 10:31 AM
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's pursuit to be Queensland premier has hit another speed bump after an LNP candidate was busted campaigning with a young member suspended for making a racist slur.

Jake Scott, a Young Liberals filmed on the Gold Coast sharing offensive opinions about Indigenous culture, was caught by Seven News campaigning with Redcliff candidate Kerri-Anne Dooley despite being suspended.

Young LNP volunteer Jake Scott with former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Young LNP volunteer Jake Scott with former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

At schoolies last year in December, Mr Scott was filmed in a Facebook video for the Young Liberals declaring, "We've got to stop celebrating a culture that couldn't even invent the bloody wheel, for God's sake", in relation to Indigenous people.

On Monday, he was filmed at the early voting booth for the marginal electorate dressed in the LNP's blue T-shirt and hat.

When approached by the Channel 7 news crews asking why a disgraced suspended member was campaigning alongside her, Ms Dooley refused to comment.

Ms Frecklington has said she didn't know Mr Scott was being used by the Redcliff candidate and he has since been booted from the campaign.

NCA NewsWire has reached out to LNP for comment.

 

