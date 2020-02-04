YOU’RE OUT: MP evicted after Premier slinging match

A VERBAL stoush between Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Southern Downs MP James Lister has seen him tossed from parliament.

Earlier this morning Mr Lister called out Premier Palaszczuk over what he believes is a lack of action on Emu Swamp Dam.

Mr Lister said the Premier was congratulating herself and her government on their work with respect to water security.

It was at that point he interjected.

"She looked a bit shocked," Mr Lister said.

Mr Lister received a warning from the Speaker of the Queensland Parliament, Curtis Pitt.

A further altercation between the pair shortly after saw Mr Lister evicted from Question Time.

"Question Time is the only way I can confront the Premier over her government's holdup of Emu Swamp Dam," Mr Lister said.

It's the second time in nine months that Mr Lister has been thrown from the chamber, after a heated exchange with the Premier over Emu Swamp Dam last June.

"Her government has savagely cut down the speaking opportunities for ordinary members of parliament, so I make the point when I can.

"And the point I make is this; we need the investment, the hundreds of jobs, the prosperity and the new water - not water sourced from someone else's supply - that Emu Swamp Dam will bring.

"Our workers, farmers, small businesses and families - our whole community, desperately need Emu Swamp Dam.

"The federal government has had its share of $47 million on the table for more than 12 months, and the local farmers have had their $24 million on the table for about that long too. "Until Annastacia Palaczszuk's government signs the deed of grant and hands over their $13.6 million, federal and farmers' money cannot flow and Emu Swamp Dam cannot happen," Mr Lister said.

The Border Post has sought comment from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her office.