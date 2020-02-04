Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EVICTED: Member for Southern Downs James Lister.
EVICTED: Member for Southern Downs James Lister.
News

YOU’RE OUT: MP evicted after Premier slinging match

Matthew Purcell
4th Feb 2020 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VERBAL stoush between Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Southern Downs MP James Lister has seen him tossed from parliament.

Earlier this morning Mr Lister called out Premier Palaszczuk over what he believes is a lack of action on Emu Swamp Dam.

Mr Lister said the Premier was congratulating herself and her government on their work with respect to water security.

It was at that point he interjected.

"She looked a bit shocked," Mr Lister said.

Mr Lister received a warning from the Speaker of the Queensland Parliament, Curtis Pitt.

A further altercation between the pair shortly after saw Mr Lister evicted from Question Time.

"Question Time is the only way I can confront the Premier over her government's holdup of Emu Swamp Dam," Mr Lister said.

It's the second time in nine months that Mr Lister has been thrown from the chamber, after a heated exchange with the Premier over Emu Swamp Dam last June.

"Her government has savagely cut down the speaking opportunities for ordinary members of parliament, so I make the point when I can.

"And the point I make is this; we need the investment, the hundreds of jobs, the prosperity and the new water - not water sourced from someone else's supply - that Emu Swamp Dam will bring.

"Our workers, farmers, small businesses and families - our whole community, desperately need Emu Swamp Dam.

"The federal government has had its share of $47 million on the table for more than 12 months, and the local farmers have had their $24 million on the table for about that long too. "Until Annastacia Palaczszuk's government signs the deed of grant and hands over their $13.6 million, federal and farmers' money cannot flow and Emu Swamp Dam cannot happen," Mr Lister said.

The Border Post has sought comment from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her office.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Shock luxury car gets axed

    Shock luxury car gets axed
    • 4th Feb 2020 2:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘The shenanigans are over’: Littleproud named deputy leader

        premium_icon ‘The shenanigans are over’: Littleproud named deputy leader

        News Regional and rural Australia will be at the forefront of the Nationals agenda after leadership spill.

        Drought dealt major blow as storms sweep into Southern Downs

        premium_icon Drought dealt major blow as storms sweep into Southern Downs

        News FORECASTERS and farmers are cautiously excited about a February full of rainfall.

        Drivers to pay $1000 if caught on mobile phone

        premium_icon Drivers to pay $1000 if caught on mobile phone

        News Stanthorpe Police remind drivers of the hefty consequences that come with using a...

        Council transparency questioned by mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Council transparency questioned by mayoral candidate

        News Tensions rise among councillors during Southern Downs meeting, amid controversial...