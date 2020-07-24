Willie Peato Sili was slapped with a $3000 fine for a drunken outburst towards police on June 28. He was nearly five times the legal limit when arrested.

Willie Peato Sili was slapped with a $3000 fine for a drunken outburst towards police on June 28. He was nearly five times the legal limit when arrested.

A man who launched into an expletive-laden tirade while nearly five times the legal blood-alcohol limit has been branded an "utter disgrace" by a magistrate.

Willie Peato Sili was so drunk on the night of June 28 he could hardly stand up straight, and had to be restrained by four officers when he resisted arrest.

He pleaded guilty in Richlands Magistrates Court today to driving under the influence of liquor, obstruct police and public nuisance.

The court heard police found Sili passed out in his car at a Willawong 7/11 store about 6.10pm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Paul Murray said the defendant was so drunk officers had to use a sternum rub to wake him up.

When asked to produce his licence, he told police to f*** off multiple times.

It took four officers to restrain him when he "violently resisted" his arrest.

Sili continued his tirade, yelling "f*** you" and "you're dead "c***s" in front of onlookers.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.234 per cent - nearly five times the legal limit.

Sili explained he had encountered "stressful times" with his work and was remorseful for his actions.

But Magistrate Stuart Shearer said it wasn't much of an excuse, calling his behaviour "utterly appalling".

"Besides the fact you were someone else's serious injury or death going somewhere to happen… your behaviour after you got out of the car was an utter disgrace", Magistrate Shearer said.

"Life is tough for everyone, everyone has to provide for their families… none of that provides an excuse."

Sili was convicted and fined $3000 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Originally published as 'You're dead c---s': Drunk's tirade at cops