YOUR TOP 9: Granite Belt’s most influential

WHO IS NUMBER ONE: The people who have helped to shape our region, influencing the most important decisions.

THE people committed to strengthening the region have been recognised as the Granite Belt’s most influential.

A call out by the Border Post to choose your favourites from a list of 40 influential figures revealed overwhelming support for volunteers connected to drought relief support.

Granite Belt Water Relief founder Russell Wantling was shocked to hear the support from the community saw him voted number one from the diverse list.

“We’ve all got something in common, everyone is just trying to better our community,” Mr Wantling said.

“Everyone’s been working so hard during the drought and bushfires, and it’s brought out the best in everyone.”

Granite Belt Water Relief founder Russell Wantling was voted the most influential person in the Granite Belt region.

Mr Wantling took out a staggering 29 per cent percentage of the vote, placing him in higher esteem than political leaders from the region.

He said the community’s ability to work together through the hardships of drought, bushfires and the global pandemic motivated him.

“It’s brought out so many people who were looking for a way to help and they’ve all stepped up,” he said.

“It’s so surprising to see how many people have come forward.”

Fellow drought relief coordinator Glenda Riley was also voted one of the most influential, taking out 13 per cent of the vote.

The Granite Belt Drought Assist founder said she was a believer in working together to make the community stronger.

“The more of us that think the same way and support each other, the stronger we are,” Ms Riley said.

“Every bit we can do helps, it’s been very tough and we’re not out of the woods.”

As the community adapts to life in the pandemic, Ms Riley said people needed to turn to each other for support and comfort.

“We need some joy; it’s been dark times and we’ve got tough times ahead of us,” she said.

“We have to look out for each other and get used to the new lifestyle.”

SCROLL TO SEE YOUR TOP 10 MOST INFLUENTIAL.

Granite Belt Drought Assist Glenda Riley (left) said the community needs to come together during the hardships.

Here are the top 9 most influential people, as voted by Border Post readers.

1. Russell Wantling – 29%

2. Leeanne Gangemi – 16%

3. Glenda Riley – 13%

4. Gail Smail – 4%

5. James Lister – 4%

6. Graham Parker – 3%

7. Vic Pennisi – 2%

8. Cameron Gow – 2%

9. Tim Carnell, Vince Catanzaro, Pedro Curr, Andrew Ferrier, Brent Finlay, Ian Henderson, Sarah Lupton, Billy Moore, Angelo Puglisi, Melissa Thomas – 1%