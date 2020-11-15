‘Your time to die’: Man’s callous threat to partner

A man has been sentenced for two counts of unlawful strangling.

Warning: Distressing content

AS A man choked his girlfriend, he told her "you're going to die now, it's your time to die".

She lost consciousness and the man began shaking her, bursting into tears when she came to, saying he thought he had killed her.

The ugly domestic violence incident was repeated just 12 weeks later, Ipswich District Court heard when the man appeared in the dock for sentence.

Crown prosecutor James Bishop said the first offence was committed a few months after the woman's baby died. The cause of the death still being investigated.

The court heard it was not the defendant's child.

The 40-year-old man pleaded guilty to two serious domestic violence offences, including unlawful strangling at Raceview on October 31, 2019; and unlawful strangling on January 28 this year.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years jail.

Mr Bishop said the man had previous convictions for offences of violence including robbery, but not for domestic violence.

He has since spent 9 1/2 months in jail awaiting sentence.

Mr Bishop said the couple argued before the man attacked her.

The court heard the defendant lunged at the victim on the sofa and got on top of her, placing both hands around her neck.

She could not breathe and lost consciousness.

A protection order was taken out against the man, but on January 28 he attacked her again.

Mr Bishop said the man stood up and went over to the woman on the sofa, placed his hands around her neck and squeezed.

She grabbed a glass ashtray to try and defend herself but in the struggle she struck herself.

She again could not breathe and lost consciousness.

When she woke she was taken to hospital.

Defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin said the man was a qualified mechanic and truck driver, and his parents were in the court to support him.

Ms Bernardin said the woman's eight-month-old child died a few months before and this caused ongoing tensions between the couple.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the defendant's words were "callous".

"It was said four months after the death of her baby, it was callous," he said.

Ms Bernardin said the man described the relationship as toxic, and being the subject of an investigation had a traumatic effect on him.

Ms Bernardin said the investigation into the baby's death was ongoing.

She sought immediate parole release given the time spent in jail.

Judge Horneman-Wren said their arguments escalated to physical violence and the man threatened to kill her.

"It was extremely callous as she had lost her child," he said.

Judge Horneman-Wren said domestic violence was a "scourge" and actions like his had been identified as a precursor to men killing their partners.

The man was sentenced to a three-year jail term and with 280 days already served, was granted immediate parole.