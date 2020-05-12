Menu
Tell us who Stanthorpe’s best hairdresser is.
YOUR SAY: Vote for the best hairdresser

Matthew Purcell
12th May 2020 12:35 PM

STANTHORPE is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events – some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Stanthorpe Border Post wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week we want you to tell us who Stanthorpe’s best hairdresser is.

The top 15 have been short-listed – now it is up to you to decide who the winner will be.

Voting is open from 1pm Tuesday, May 12 to 8pm Sunday, May 17.

Happy voting!

