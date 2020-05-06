Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
YOUR SAY: Vote now for the best boss in Stanthorpe.
YOUR SAY: Vote now for the best boss in Stanthorpe.
News

YOUR SAY: Vote for the best boss in Stanthorpe

Saavanah Bourke
6th May 2020 9:25 AM

STANTHORPE is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Stanthorpe Border Post wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week we want you to tell us who Stanthorpe's best boss is.

The top eight have been short-listed - now it is up to you to decide who the winner will be.

Voting is open from 9am Wednesday May 6 to 12am Sunday May 10.

Happy voting!

Reader poll

VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe's best boss

View Results
best boss best of list best of stanthorpe vote now
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison's roadmap for taking us out of the COVID-19 restrictions is taking shape and this is when we might know the finer details.

        Salvos step in to assist with ‘short-term hurdles’

        premium_icon Salvos step in to assist with ‘short-term hurdles’

        News The Salvation Army will be providing extra assistance to those struggling to make...

        ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        premium_icon ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        Business ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses tipped

        Cafes on standby for dine-in go-ahead

        premium_icon Cafes on standby for dine-in go-ahead

        News With June announced as an ‘ambition target’ for dine-in to return, cafe owners are...