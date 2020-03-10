YOUR SAY: The future of facility up for debate

WITH no movement on finding a solution to the Carramar quandary, readers have had their say on the matter.

It has been two years since the College Rd Carramar aged-care facility closed and shifted operation to a brand new multimillion-dollar site at Alice St.

Owners, Churches of Christ in Queensland, say they've been in discussion with Southern Downs Regional Council and the Queensland Government, but no decision has been made.

It has been decommissioned and remains dormant.

More than 40 people provided suggestions to the Border Post, about a potential use, with many suggesting housing for the homeless or for victims of domestic violence.

"At the very least it could be used for affordable housing for those who need it! Or temporary housing," Kirsten Terlingen said.

"Housing and help for returned service people," James Atkins said.

Others said backpacker accommodation, knock it down and build a park or an alternative for the long-touted new art gallery.

Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre service manager Jennifer Leigh agreed that it was going to waste sitting empty.

"I can confirm that our work in the community does indicate there is critical need for both social accommodation for: homeless persons and people needing alternate accommodation from domestic violence, plus, that social accommodation is available on both short-term and for longer-term," she said.

"(I) have no idea if there are issues, such as asbestos, to be considered in any redevelopment of any sort.

"Having said that, I am of the view that it does seem a waste that such a facility isn't re-purposed to some alternate use.

"I'm also not aware of any locally available housing in Stanthorpe and that anything that even comes close to this type of housing is already full.

"Its my understanding for example that the nearest refuge for female domestic violence persons is Warwick if not full."

Many readers, with fond memories of the facility, simply want to see it used for something sooner rather than later.

"My mother lived and died there," Helen Corso said.

"Was a great nursing home with lots of caring staff that mum really loved.

"Please don't let it go to rubble, I'm sure the building could be put to good use before it is totally in disrepair."