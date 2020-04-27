YOUR SAY: Stanthorpe’s best tradie revealed

YOUR SAY: Stanthorpe’s best tradie has been decided by you.

THERE are plenty of them in our region but when The Border Post asked you to tell us who you thought the best one was, you were able to narrow it down.

With more than 20 nominations, the top 12 tradies in our region were short-listed, giving you the power to choose the winner.

Claiming the title of Stanthorpe’s Best Tradie is Brett Marsh from Marsh Electrical Pty Ltd.

The father of three said it was his family that drove him to start up his own business this time last year.

Young dad Brett Marsh from Marsh Electrical Pty Ltd with his three children Ollie (5), Bronte (3) and Riley (1).

“I do all general electrical work and am starting to get more involved in solar,” Mr Marsh said.

“It has been really good. I have had a lot of support from the community since starting up, which I am very grateful for.

“Having a young family and being able to work for myself in a small community is great.”

When asked what makes him stand out from other tradesmen in our region, Mr Marsh was left scratching his head.

“I honestly have no idea,” he said.

“I really try to form those relationships with community members.

“I try to keep people informed if things change with jobs.

“I’m not perfect but that is one big thing I try to follow.”

It was a nomination from Member for Southern Downs James Lister’s wife Belinda that put Mr Marsh in the running.

Mrs Lister took to Facebook and said Mr Marsh was very reliable and trustworthy.

“He gives excellent advice, even if it means he doesn’t get the job and he charges a fair price,” she said.

“Always answers the phone or calls back. Great family business.”

Under the current circumstances, Mr Marsh said he had lost “a fair few jobs” but was still getting enough work to keep him busy.

“The support of the community has been really good,” he said.

“I’m not short on work so I’m pretty happy.”

Living on the Granite Belt for almost 30 years, Mr Marsh and wife Skye are kept busy, not only with his new business, but with their three children Olly (5), Bronte (3) and Riley (1).

Brett Marsh with his wife Skye and their three children.

“I’m not exactly sure what I want to do with my business. Whether I eventually want to add in more employees or not,” Mr Marsh said.

“But the steady workflow that I do have makes me happy.

“I didn’t even know that there was a competition going on so I’m pretty happy with the result.

“So thank you to everyone who voted for me.”