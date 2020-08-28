Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DANGER: The roads Granite Belt residents have identified as being dangerous around the region.
DANGER: The roads Granite Belt residents have identified as being dangerous around the region.
News

YOUR SAY: Granite Belt’s most dangerous roads

Emily Clooney
28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GRANITE Belt residents have voiced their concerns about some of the region's troubling roads, as the annual Road Safety Week comes to an end.

A Facebook callout by the Border Post identified some of the region's most troublesome roads, including Accommodation Creek Bridge and roads leading into Stanthorpe Plaza.

There were more generalised concerns for the surface of roads across the region, particularly those in tourist hotspots along Brunckhorst Ave.

Here are the areas others in the community want to see changed.

 

James Reid

Widening of Donges Rd from Ridgemill Estate Winery right up along Marino Rd to Texas Rd. Since there are wineries and cabin stays through there the city slicker tourists don't know how to share the road

 

Linda Farren

Bitumen the bike trail off Wallangarra Rd towards Brunckhorst Ave, council are forever flattening it out and fixing up the potholes

 

Sherelle Rossow

Bitumen all of West Rd, that would be awesome.

 

Natasha Austin

A turning lane into the bike trail to Brunckhorst Ave and bitumen the road. I believe the council are working on this.

 

Pam Card

Removal of overhanging dead tree in Parrish Lane, Eukey. One in particular is an accident waiting to happen, it is dead and hollow and leans across the road. I sure hope it doesn't fall on a passing car, local or tourist. Council have been notified but do nothing.

 

Tracey Steginga

Accommodation Creek Bridge, it's dangerous.

 

Tim Bonner

Surely the widening of some stretches of the highway, but Accommodation Bridge will claim lives if something isn't done soon.

 

Neville Bell

Replace Carnarvon Bridge.

We asked you the roads that were causing the most danger across the Granite Belt.
We asked you the roads that were causing the most danger across the Granite Belt.
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6yo pens ‘touching’ letter for gel blaster club

        Premium Content 6yo pens ‘touching’ letter for gel blaster club

        Council News The MP’s son is the latest of the region’s youngsters to take their wishlists straight to the people at the top.

        Revolutionary live music precinct planned for Stanthorpe

        Premium Content Revolutionary live music precinct planned for Stanthorpe

        News Residents are invited to be involved in planning the state-of-the-art entertainment...

        Johnathan Thurston set to touch down on Granite Belt

        Premium Content Johnathan Thurston set to touch down on Granite Belt

        News The rugby league legend will visit hordes of fans as he tours three Stanthorpe...

        Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        Premium Content Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        News There are two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland