YOUR SAY: Granite Belt’s most dangerous roads

DANGER: The roads Granite Belt residents have identified as being dangerous around the region.

DANGER: The roads Granite Belt residents have identified as being dangerous around the region.

GRANITE Belt residents have voiced their concerns about some of the region's troubling roads, as the annual Road Safety Week comes to an end.

A Facebook callout by the Border Post identified some of the region's most troublesome roads, including Accommodation Creek Bridge and roads leading into Stanthorpe Plaza.

There were more generalised concerns for the surface of roads across the region, particularly those in tourist hotspots along Brunckhorst Ave.

Here are the areas others in the community want to see changed.

James Reid

Widening of Donges Rd from Ridgemill Estate Winery right up along Marino Rd to Texas Rd. Since there are wineries and cabin stays through there the city slicker tourists don't know how to share the road

Linda Farren

Bitumen the bike trail off Wallangarra Rd towards Brunckhorst Ave, council are forever flattening it out and fixing up the potholes

Sherelle Rossow

Bitumen all of West Rd, that would be awesome.

Natasha Austin

A turning lane into the bike trail to Brunckhorst Ave and bitumen the road. I believe the council are working on this.

Pam Card

Removal of overhanging dead tree in Parrish Lane, Eukey. One in particular is an accident waiting to happen, it is dead and hollow and leans across the road. I sure hope it doesn't fall on a passing car, local or tourist. Council have been notified but do nothing.

Tracey Steginga

Accommodation Creek Bridge, it's dangerous.

Tim Bonner

Surely the widening of some stretches of the highway, but Accommodation Bridge will claim lives if something isn't done soon.

Neville Bell

Replace Carnarvon Bridge.