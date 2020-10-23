YOUR SAY: Croc cull plan ignores ecology and cultural history

Mackay cartoonist Harry Bruce's take on news coming out of NSW's corruption watchdog. Today’s Harry Bruce cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.

Mackay cartoonist Harry Bruce's take on news coming out of NSW's corruption watchdog. Today’s Harry Bruce cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.

Plan to cull crocs is unconsidered

DEAR Jason (Costigan),

How dare you even put forward the underdeveloped unconsidered consideration for culling crocodiles.

You do have an awareness that Australia is top of the list of global leaders in habitat loss and across ecology depletion of diversity?

Fires rage around the planet depleting and rendering species into extinction and you cry out "kill the crocodiles".

Furthermore, Jason you have failed to acknowledge anthropogenic outcomes such as that crocodiles and Aboriginal culture have had an enduring 40-million-year symbiotic coexistence that is reflected in the dreamtime stories and cave art.

Lance Payne, Mackay

Respecting the sanctity of life

THE total irony of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's stance on border closures and the alleged saving of Queenslanders lives becomes clear when we remember how she and her colleagues, apart from the Bundamba MP Jo-Anne Miller, voted into law the October 2018 Termination of Pregnancy Bill.

The brainchild of then Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, it made legal the killing of unborn children up to and including the day of birth.

As well as killing a child, abortion also damages the mother with lifelong medical and psychological problems which have been extensively documented in medical publications.

A government that not only sanctions but encourages the killing of unborn children is a government that is not fit to hold office.

It is pleasing to note the public announcements by the LNP, One Nation and the Katter Party that they support life and if elected to government will change the law to protect the unborn.

They will also offer counselling services, deliberately excluded from the 2018 bill, that explain to the expectant mother the alternatives to the killing of her child. Good news indeed.

A vote for Annastacia Palaszczuk and her government at the October 31 election means more killing of the unborn.

Life in the womb must be treated as sacred and precious.

This can only happen by rejecting the present anti-life Labor government and putting in their place those who respect the sanctity of life.

Jeffrey Eacersall, West Mackay

Reef regulation overall

WE'VE been blessed to have one of the seven natural wonders of the world in our backyard while millions of people travel across the world to see it.

Last summer, the reef suffered the third mass bleaching event because of global warming.

I witnessed it with my own eyes while I was working out on the reef and it is truly devastating.

Last month the LNP announced its plan to overhaul the reef regulations that stop pollution from flowing into our GBR which causes even more concerns.

You see, unlike climate change, which requires actions on a global scale, improving the quality of the water that runs off into our reef is something that we, on a smaller scale, have full control over.

It's our responsibility to take care of our reef and vote for leaders that have a bright future in mind.

The decision to put those restrictions in place was backed by scientific data that clearly showed run-off full of polluting chemicals is one of the main threats to our reef and wildlife.

This election, I will be supporting the candidate who chooses to preserve the natural beauty of our reef and invest in a sustainable future.

Elena Oussatcheva, White Rock