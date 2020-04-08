Menu
Stephen and Peta Tancred.
Stephen and Peta Tancred.
YOUR COUNCIL: Top eight determined

Matthew Purcell
8th Apr 2020 1:42 PM
THE official declarations might still need to come in from the Electoral Commission of Queensland, but the incoming eight councillors have been determined.

For the next four years the Southern Downs will be represented by Ross Bartley, Jo McNally, Andrew Gale, Sheryl Windle, Marco Gliori, Cynthia McDonald and Stanthorpe’s Cameron Gow and Stephen Tancred.

Cr Gow is a veteran of local government, whereas it’ll be all new for Cr Tancred.

“I am very humbled and proud to receive the support of my community to serve,” Cr Tancred said.

“The past 10 days has been a bit of a roller coaster.

“I started at 14th when the counting began and have finished at 8th, which I think is a good result for a newcomer in a field of 26.

“It’s no coincidence that just three of the incumbent councillors who ran got re-elected, so I think the residents also had a strong mood for change.

“I was the first candidate to announce in November last year, and I was the last councillor to get across the line this week.

“So, yes it has been a longer campaign for me than for everyone else. But I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

Cr Tancred is looking forward to serving with new mayor, Vic Pennisi.

“I think Vic Pennisi will make a great Mayor. He has the experience, the commitment and the support of the community.”

Returning councillor, Cameron Gow, polled the second highest number of votes and this will be his fourth stint on council.

He said it was very humbling to receive such overwhelming support.

“Just the support from the community has been exceptional, outstanding and very, very humbling.

“Looking forward to going back to work on behalf of the Southern Downs and Granite Belt,” Cr Gow said.

He said it could only be good to have three Stanthorpe representatives installed.

“I think we’re going to be able to do the best we can to make sure Stanthorpe, the Granite Belt and the whole Southern Downs is front and centre.”

Once COVID-19 is resolved, Cr Gow is hoping councillors can get traction on issues they campaigned on.

“The economic fall out of this pandemic event is going to be the signature for this term of council. It’s going to affect this entire term I think.”

Cr Gow praised his family and supporters for their backing.

“I want to thank my beautiful wife and family.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

