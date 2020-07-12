Your chance to win with BINGE

One of Australia's most loved actors Cameron Daddo returned to work post lockdown he begrudgingly admits he had to rip himself away his guilty pleasure.

The Smooth FM evening announcer and his family dedicated hours of couch time to catching up on every season of Grand Designs, all 20 of them.

The father-of-three said forced lockdown had been the perfect opportunity to relax in Sydney's northern beaches.

Daddo, 55, is not alone in his obsession with bringing and now 10 lucky readers of this paper will have the chance to make their own mark.

Game of Thrones has been one of the most watched shows on BINGE since it launched.

The country's newest and most exciting streaming service, BINGE, has put the call out to find talented and unique showbiz lovers to deliver their take on their favourite shows.

Since moving home to Australia after 25 years living in Los Angeles, Daddo said his family had been bingeing on shows they had missed out on.

"We don't sort of binge watch movies but many of the TV shows we have missed out on, we have been bingeing on those, like all the Grand Designs from the start because we never saw those when we were living in America," Daddo said.

Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud with homeowners Harry and Bryony Anscombe.

"We have revisited Game of Thrones, we watched it when it originally went to air but now you can go back and do it start to finish, you get the whole continuity without waiting years for the end.

Cameron Daddo has been catching up missed shows and old favourites. Picture: Gaye Gerard

"The writing is so clever and the experience really is different the second time."

With their two adult children, Lotus, 24, and River, 20 both studying university degrees and their youngest Bodhi, 14, all at home with them in Sydney's Northern Beaches, Daddo and wife Alison try to dedicate their two-episode binge sessions to shows they can all enjoy.

Daddo said he often turns to like-minded people to get their take on suggested new shows to binge on.

BINGE CEO Louise Crompton said: "BINGE has over 10,000 hours of unturnoffable entertainment. BINGE says it's OK to switch off and escape the world while indulging in an episode of a show you love, and another - in fact we stand for it.

Seriously intense and based on true events, Chernobyl is now streaming on BINGE.

"And now with the BINGE Club, we are out to find the country's biggest Bingers that love content, and love to talk about content. And in return we will share your reviews with Australia as one of our official Bingers - letting people know what to watch, and what's hot."

All you need to do is tell us in 200 words or via a 90-second video what makes you the country's best entertainment reviewer plus review your favourite show/movie on BINGE.

Tell us what you thought of the latest episode of your favourite BINGE show, like Succession.

The top 10 will also win a 12-month BINGE Standard subscription to the streaming service which has more than 10,000 hours of shows and movies.

To enter, tell us what makes you the country's best entertainment reviewer along with a short review of your favourite show and upload your entry via our competitions page. T&Cs apply.

Competition closes on Friday 31 July and winners will be announced in the Sunday Binge Guide.