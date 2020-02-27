Your Apple & Grape Festival weekend forecast

FORECAST: Your weather forecast for the first weekend of Apple & Grape.

FORECAST: Your weather forecast for the first weekend of Apple & Grape.

AS the countdown to the Apple & Grape Harvest Festival is officially underway, the weather around our region is expected to clear up in the coming days, just in time for the festival fun.

Peter Markworth from the Bureau of Meteorology said the chance of showers and thunderstorms will ease as we head into the weekend.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye map, our region can expect a 10 to 25 per cent chance of rainfall on Saturday.

“There is still that potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next coming days.

“The area shouldn’t be expecting any major downpours,” Mr Markworth said.

Friday will see a mostly sunny day with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

“There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the east in the late morning and afternoon.

“Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye map, our region can expect a 0 to 10 per cent chance of rainfall on Sunday.

“Those conditions will ease into the weekend and pick back up again around Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.”

As for Saturday, there is a slight 20 per cent chance of showers with daytime temperatures sticking to the low to mid 30s.

Seven day town forecast provided from the Bureau of Meteorology.

The region will see a similar forecast on Sunday with very little chance of rainfall.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall between 17 and 21, while daytime temperatures reach low to mid 30s.