Hollie Konemann in Sunshine Coast University Hospital where she says she had “the worst experience of her life”. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Health

Young woman’s ‘nightmare ordeal’ at hospital

Matty Holdsworth
15th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 16th Dec 2019 10:49 AM
FOUR hours after getting her appendix removed, a patient at Sunshine Coast University Hospital claims doctors told her to "book an Uber home", despite her pain levels being at "9/10".

Hollie Konemann, 20, was first admitted to hospital on September 20 and four days later had her appendix removed. That was just the start of her problems.

Ms Konemann said her pain levels were so great, she couldn't get out of bed, she had severe nausea and couldn't stomach food.

A spokesperson for Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Services said Ms Konemann had been provided the "appropriate treatment and care".

The usual fit and healthy dancer argued it was the "worst experience of her young life".

"Four hours post-op and with 9/10 pain, the doctors told me I could be discharged because they 'needed the beds' and that 'I can organise my own way home or catch an Uber'," Ms Konemann said.

"I had to get a nurse to lift me out of bed.

"The pain was intense. It was really sharp and stabbing."

Three days later, she ended up having another surgery to drain the wound and spent four days on IV antibiotics.

For the past two months, she has been in and out of hospital, and has lost 15kg from being unable to eat.

She said the weight loss made her malnourished, forcing her back into a hospital ward once more on a feeding tube.

"From all the surgeries and complications, I've had severe nausea and vomiting for two months that has resulted in 15kg of weight loss," she said.

"It hasn't been a pleasant experience."

The spokesperson sympathised with Ms Konemann.

"We've very sorry to hear she is unhappy with her care. We will continue to support her and ensure her healthcare needs are met."

