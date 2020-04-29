Young woman threatened with taser

A TARA woman was threatened with a taser by police after exchanging in a heated argument with a man down an alley way in Dalby.

Sheshonnie Toya Welldon pleaded guilty to a charge of public nuisance in Dalby Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning for threatening to hit a man with an iron bar back in January.

Senior constable Jodie Tahana recalled the events of January 31 in court.

"At 10.40pm police were in the process of moving another person of interest along when they heard a woman screaming, 'Come on c - t lets go," snr const Tahana said.

"When police saw the defendant in possession of the iron bar they asked her to drop the weapon and walk away from the victim.

"Once the defendant saw police she became fixated on them and began to walk towards them with the bar in hand.

"Police once again asked her to drop the weapon but as the defendant continued to approach in an aggressive manner police were forced to threaten the use of a taser."

Snr Const Tahana also said once Welldon was threatened with the taser she dropped the bar and was able to be restrained.

When Magistrate Mossop asked the young woman about her actions, Welldon said that it was in defence of her family.

"He got near my family and I didn't like it," Welldon said.

Magistrate Mossop gleamed over Welldon's previous criminal history and asked her if that was the life she wanted to lead.

"What happens if you had hit him and killed him," Ms Mossop asked.

"Is your feud with this man worth killing him and then facing jail time simply because he does things you don't like?"

"You should not become the person you loathe."

Welldon was fines $400.

A conviction was recorded.