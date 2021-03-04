Menu
STANTHORPE CRASH: The young driver was transported to the Stanthorpe Hospital early this morning. ​
Breaking

Young woman taken to hospital after crash

Tessa Flemming
4th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
A driver, believed to be a young woman in her 20s, has been transported to hospital after a Sugarloaf crash this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the intersection of Lode Creek and Sugarloaf Rds at 4.53am.

A QAS spokeswoman said it was reported the young woman was “in shock” but they did not know the full extent of her injuries.

She was transported to the Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition.

