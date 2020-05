A woman in her late teens was injured in a crash at Parrearra last night.

A woman in her late teens was injured in a crash at Parrearra last night. Matthew Deans

A YOUNG woman was hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at Parrearra last night.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the Nicklin Way and Point Cartwright Dr intersection about 7.50pm and treated the woman, aged in her late teens, for a lower leg injury.

She was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.