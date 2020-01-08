Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Career hopes are hitting a top note for violinist Fiona Qiu after her appointment to a prestigious role with the Australian Youth Orchestra
Career hopes are hitting a top note for violinist Fiona Qiu after her appointment to a prestigious role with the Australian Youth Orchestra
Entertainment

Young violinist hits a high note

by Julie Sanderson
8th Jan 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DECISION to put music first in her life has paid off for Mt Ommaney music student Fiona Qiu, who has received a prestigious appointment as concertmaster with the Australian Youth Orchestra.

Fiona, 19, a former Brisbane Girls Grammar student who now studies at the Conservatorium is now attending the AYO's annual camp in Adelaide.

She has also just returned from a $6000 Queensland Conservatorium scholarship to work with tutors in Germany and at the Royal College of Music in London.

Fiona has grown up around music and lists her music-teacher mum, as well as Queensland Conservatorium lecturer Michele Walsh, as strong influences.

Mt Ommaney student violinist Fiona Qiu has been chosen as an Australian Youth Orchestra concertmaster. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop)
Mt Ommaney student violinist Fiona Qiu has been chosen as an Australian Youth Orchestra concertmaster. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop)

She joined the QYO symphony in Year 8 and 9, before joining the AYO.

She said she had decided early to take the "brave" decision to put music first in her life and to "see what happens next".

What has happened so far will already look magnificent on her resume and bring real opportunities for her in the music world.

"The AYO concertmaster role is a big benefit and big responsibility," Fiona said.

"It is about helping others succeed and representing the orchestra members."

Fiona works on the basis of trying to maintain a GPA of 6 or higher for her Bachelor of Music at the Conservatorium.

"Music as a career is a bit tricky," she said.

"There is a temptation to put it second as a safety net, and I did think about doing optometry."

australian youth orchestra fiona qiu musician violin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jam packed day full of Aussie fun

        Jam packed day full of Aussie fun

        News A swag of activities planned for this Australia Day in Stanthorpe.

        BACK FROM BRINK: Wife reveals devastating cost of NYE crash

        premium_icon BACK FROM BRINK: Wife reveals devastating cost of NYE crash

        News ‘Back in the land of the living’: Morgan Park regular thanks his lucky stars after...

        New sport sure to be a ‘pickle’ of a time

        premium_icon New sport sure to be a ‘pickle’ of a time

        News This unique combination of racket sports is making its way to town.

        Littleproud responds to scathing bushfire criticism

        premium_icon Littleproud responds to scathing bushfire criticism

        News FEDERAL plan revealed ahead of worsening conditions.