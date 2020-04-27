Young poultry breeder overwhelmed by virus demand

AS THE impacts of coronavirus continue to be felt around our region, people are adopting all kinds of measures to get their hands on essentials.

Poultry breeder Jordan Petroccitto said he has witnessed this first-hand, with the demand for poultry doubling since virus restrictions came into play.

“I have completely sold out of all my hens,” Jordan said.

“If I knew it was going to be like this I would have bred more.”

The 16-year-old said he has bred different types of hens as a hobby for five years and has never seen “anything like it”.

“I really enjoy breeding the different birds and showing them off,” he said.

“I breed for people to have them as their own pet but to improve the quality of bird through breeding too.”

Overwhelmed by the number of messages and phone calls he has received, Jordan believes the current demand for hens is because people want their own fresh eggs, without relying on supermarkets to have them in stock.

“I think people forget that they still have to feed them,” he laughed.

“They just aren’t going to lay eggs straight away, and they don’t just lay eggs all year round.”

Jordan breeds more than 10 different types of hens, and said he has sold close to 50 hens and roosters in the past couple of weeks.

“It is really taking off. Especially at the moment during these times,” he said.

Jordan’s mother Joanne Petroccitto, who is the Stanthorpe Poultry Club president, said the club really took off when the youth became involved.

“It is only a really small club,” she said.

“It went through a really rough patch until the youth became involved in it.

“Once the younger generation stepped in to help, it has really kept the club in operation.”

As for what the young poultry lover plans to do next, Jordan said he would continue to do what he enjoys most, breeding and showing hens.