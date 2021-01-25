Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kimi Waaka was killed when her car collided with a tree in Perth's southeast on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook
Kimi Waaka was killed when her car collided with a tree in Perth's southeast on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook
News

Young mum dies ‘minutes from home’

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
25th Jan 2021 10:46 AM

A young mother was just minutes from home when her car crashed into a tree in Perth's southeast on Saturday night.

Kimi Waaka, 27, died after she lost control of her Suzuki hatchback on Nicholson Road, Langford about 11pm.

WA Police said the car struck a tree in the median strip, throwing the woman from the car.

The Suzuki hatch was completely obliterated in Saturday night's crash, which claimed the life of Kimi Waaka, 27.
The Suzuki hatch was completely obliterated in Saturday night's crash, which claimed the life of Kimi Waaka, 27.

She suffered "life-threatening injuries" and, despite the efforts of onlookers, died at the scene.

Three teenage girls told 9 News they tried desperately to save the woman, attempting CPR until emergency services arrived.

"I just was like screaming and crying and just like pumping trying to get her to breathe," one of the girls said.

Onlookers tried to save the young mother, but her injuries were too severe.
Onlookers tried to save the young mother, but her injuries were too severe.

"All the windows were out, the exhaust from underneath the car was beside the car," another said.

"There was a baby seat in the back of the car, pretty much just like all of the airbags were out."

Family member Te-Hana Mahauariki took to Facebook to share his heartbreak, describing Ms Waaka as "one of the best people in my family".

"Rest in peace, we will always remember you and miss you until we meet again. I love you," he wrote.

Originally published as Young mum dies 'minutes from home'

More Stories

death editors picks fatal crash mum

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        Premium Content TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        News Traditional ceremonies, sports events, and Australia Day pub classics. Here’s your guide celebrating on the Southern Downs!

        Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        Premium Content Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        News A rainy but far from drought-breaking start to 2021 has failed to dampen the...

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Stanthorpe

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Stanthorpe and support your local...