Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_COVIDHOSPITAL_17APR20
QLD_CP_NEWS_COVIDHOSPITAL_17APR20
News

Young man dies after buggy rollover

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
11th Jul 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after his 'buggy' rolled at a north Queensland property west of Cairns on Saturday afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a private property on Quaids Rd in Southedge, near Mareeba, about 3.50pm, following "reports of a buggy rollover", a spokesman said.

Paramedics treated a young man for critical injuries but he sadly died.

 

The incident comes less than a week after a fatal quad bike crash that claimed the life of a 63-year-old man in Pikes Creek, west of Stanthorpe on July 5.

 

Originally published as Young man dies after buggy rollover

More Stories

accident buggy rollover death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL UPDATE: How SDRC is working for you this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: How SDRC is working for you this week

        Council News The biggest council stories shaping the future of the Southern Downs.

        Sparky shocked at crown of Stanthorpe’s best

        premium_icon Sparky shocked at crown of Stanthorpe’s best

        News Four decades of experience under his belt, has seen a pillar of Stanthorpe’s...

        Real estate boom from metro buyers

        premium_icon Real estate boom from metro buyers

        News Agents on the Granite Belt are reporting a significant increase in those looking to...

        WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        News 238,000 expected to pour through Qld borders