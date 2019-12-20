Young guns fire as Oztag season wraps up

WRAPPED UP: U14-15s champions The Nerd Herd who defeated Alpha Team 9-1.

JUNIOR Oztag players have wrapped up their season for the year with Stanthorpe Oztag organiser Eddie Filmer impressed by the calibre of players in the younger ranks.

In the U9-U10 division Unicorns defeated the A Team 8-4 in the final with Jason Haynes named most valuable player.

Tom Harvey was named MVP in the U11-U13 division after the Dream Team took down the Sharks 10-4.

The Nerd Herd downed Alpha Team 9-1 in the U14-U15 decider with Beau Bannon named MVP for the age group.

The upcoming star scored 10 tries during the season and received 16 MVP votes.

"It was great to see all the young ones getting in and having a go," Filmer said.

Filmer said there were standouts across all age groups.

"A lot of players hadn't played before and don't have a rugby league back ground," he said.

"It's just easy for these young athletes to pick up the game."

Filmer reserved a special mention to the Nerd Herd players who travelled from Tenterfield every week to play.

"It was great to see a team from out of town putting in the effort to add to the competition," he said.

Junior taggers will now spend the off-season working on their skills before their competition kicks off again in October 2020.