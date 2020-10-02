Sister speaks out after brother tragically killed in crash



WHEN Lilli Barr was told her beloved brother Beau Taylor had lost his life in a car crash at Ipswich on the weekend her world collapsed.

The 31-year-old Flinders View man was tragically killed on Friday night when his four-wheel-drive struck a tree at Bundamba. He died at the scene.

"Beau was the strongest, funniest, cheekiest person in the family," Ms Barr told The Courier-Mail.

"He knew how to stir the pot and how to show his love for his family."

Ms Barr remembers the way her brother's cologne smelled around their family home.

It's a memory she holds dear.

"You would know when he was around because you could smell his cologne or the perfume he'd taken from (my) room, then you'd hear his laughter and that which followed from others in his presence."

Beau Taylor with partner Tashana Hawke.

Mr Taylor leaves behinds his loving partner Tashana Hawke and his four children - Bella, Caesar, Maylee and his step daughter Lahnee.

His family has been left to pick up the pieces, mourning a young dad in the prime of his life.

"There are no words that can describe the loss felt by Beau's sudden absence," Ms Barr said.

"He was loved dearly by everyone. He left his mark on everyone he met.

"We are so honoured to have had Beau in our family and watch him grow into the beautiful man he became.

"RIP darling Beau, forever in our hearts and minds Lilli, Tanith, Mum, Russell, Dylan and family," Mr Taylor's family said in a statement.

Other loved ones took to social media to share their messages of mourning.

"You were a big part of my teenage years and you will be sadly missed and always in my thoughts," friend Hope Balcombe said.

"My condolences to Tashana Hawke and their beautiful kids, Dylan Taylor and the rest of the family. Love to you all. Fly High Beau."

Beau's sister-in-law Candice May said her emotions were overflowing.

"Rip my brother in-law Beau. My heart is hurting so bad, one minute I'm OK the next my tears are falling again.

"Love you, Tashana and your babies."

In a statement, police said Beau's four-wheel-drive was travelling west on Ashburn Road when he lost control and hit a tree near the intersection of Wood Street.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Beau's brother Dylan said a funeral is expected to take place on October 9.

Originally published as Young father mourned after fatal crash