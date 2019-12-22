Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics responded to a crash at Bouldercombe this afternoon.
Paramedics responded to a crash at Bouldercombe this afternoon.
News

Young family involved in traffic crash

The Morning Bulletin
22nd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3pm: Driver out of vehicle. One patient has a broken arm. The rest of the injuries are not serious. All to be transported to Rocky Hospital at this stage.

2.55pm: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash involving a young family on the Burnet Highway at Bouldercombe.

QAS is assessing injuries for four patients including two children, one aged 12.

The driver is still in the car.

It's believed to be a single vehicle rollover and the incident is partially blocking the highway .

More to follow.

ambulance service car crash emergency services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: Truckloads of toys for kids in need

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: Truckloads of toys for kids in need

        News Southern Downs parents reduced to tears upon realising they will be able to give their children presents this year.

        Jennings moves to emergency water restrictions

        Jennings moves to emergency water restrictions

        News Jennings has moved into emergency water restrictions.

        Hampers help spread Christmas cheer

        premium_icon Hampers help spread Christmas cheer

        News The community is coming together to help those in need this holiday season.

        Farm shares Christmas spirit

        premium_icon Farm shares Christmas spirit

        News Festive season comes alive with The Granite Belt Christmas Farm offering plenty of...