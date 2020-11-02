Young drunk driver runs over brother at home

Jake Dale Douglas McPherson pleaded guilty on October 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving while holding a provisional licence.

A YOUNG drunk driver crashed his car into a house after running over his brother and dragging him five metres.

Magistrate Jason Schubert, after reading a letter written by McPherson's brother, said McPherson was lucky he was not charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle because of the claim by his brother that he was dragged five metres during the incident.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to a crash with injury at Cawarral at 12.30am on August 16.

He said the informants told police the driver tried to leave the address and tried to run over his brother.

Snr Constable Rumford said when police arrived, McPherson had fled on foot.

He said the defendant's family were concerned for his welfare.

Police later located McPherson at his brother's house being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

Snr Constable Rumford said McPherson told police he had drunk eight beers and two shots in four hours at the party where the crash happened.

McPherson's blood alcohol content reading was .10 and a small amount of marijuana was in his system.

McPherson told the court he had smoked marijuana that morning and knew it was not good for his mental health condition - manic depression.

He submitted a letter to the court from Rockhampton Hospital which stated McPherson had attended the hospital after the crash and he had displayed symptoms which could have been a psychosis episode.

The letter from McPherson's brother stated he the defendant was "not in his head" at the time of the incident.

McPherson admitted the marijuana may have contributed to the psychosis.

Mr Schubert said McPherson had been convicted on July 10 to driving while having liquor in the car.

He ordered McPherson to six months probation and disqualified him from driving for five months. A traffic conviction was recorded.