Young driver killed in crash ‘loved by many’

Mitch Smith is remembered for his kind heart and sense of humour.

A Sunshine Coast mum says she can't describe the pain of losing her "baby boy" who was killed in a horror crash.

Mitch Smith died on Thursday when his black BMW coupe hit a tree in Buderim about 11pm.

His mum Shelley Plummer told the Daily the death of her 22-year-old son shattered everyone who knew him.

"He is a kind and generous person with a heart of gold who is loved by so many people," she said.

Ms Plummer said while the pain was indescribable, she was surrounded by an "amazing family" and had seen an outpouring of support for her son.

Lachlan Burt said he would never forget Mr Smith who was one of his "closest friends".

"Mitch was one of a kind," Mr Burt said.

"He was so funny, a bit of a silly bugger, and loved by everyone.

"(I) will miss him heaps but never forget him."

Another close friend, Liam Reynolds, described Mitch as a ray of sunshine.

"He was such a loveable goofball and will be sorely missed from so many people whose lives he impacted," Mr Reynolds said.

Tributes have flooded social media with several friends saying Mr Smith was someone they could turn to when times were tough.

One person described Mr Smith as "one hell of a friend".

"It's truly devastating to lose such a selfless person," another person wrote.

"I miss you and I wish I could've helped you like you helped me."

No one else was injured in the crash on Maroochydore Rd.