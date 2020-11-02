Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mitch Smith is remembered for his kind heart and sense of humour.
Mitch Smith is remembered for his kind heart and sense of humour.
News

Young driver killed in crash ‘loved by many’

Felicity Ripper
2nd Nov 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast mum says she can't describe the pain of losing her "baby boy" who was killed in a horror crash.

Mitch Smith died on Thursday when his black BMW coupe hit a tree in Buderim about 11pm.

His mum Shelley Plummer told the Daily the death of her 22-year-old son shattered everyone who knew him.

"He is a kind and generous person with a heart of gold who is loved by so many people," she said.

Ms Plummer said while the pain was indescribable, she was surrounded by an "amazing family" and had seen an outpouring of support for her son.

Lachlan Burt said he would never forget Mr Smith who was one of his "closest friends".

"Mitch was one of a kind," Mr Burt said.

"He was so funny, a bit of a silly bugger, and loved by everyone.

"(I) will miss him heaps but never forget him."

Another close friend, Liam Reynolds, described Mitch as a ray of sunshine. 

"He was such a loveable goofball and will be sorely missed from so many people whose lives he impacted," Mr Reynolds said. 

Tributes have flooded social media with several friends saying Mr Smith was someone they could turn to when times were tough.

One person described Mr Smith as "one hell of a friend".

High driver reverses at girlfriend in Big Top blow

Helpless toddler among 52 files on pedo's computer

"It's truly devastating to lose such a selfless person," another person wrote.

"I miss you and I wish I could've helped you like you helped me."

No one else was injured in the crash on Maroochydore Rd.

More Stories

buderim car crash diddilibah editors picks fatal crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    US actor shot dead aged 30

    US actor shot dead aged 30
    • 2nd Nov 2020 6:45 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ANALYSIS: The Southern Downs spots where Labor soared

        Premium Content ANALYSIS: The Southern Downs spots where Labor soared

        Politics Candidate claims Warwick is no longer part of a ‘safe LNP seat’ after surprise results trickle through.

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them

        ‘Landmark’ 68.5km exclusion fencing approved but not for all

        Premium Content ‘Landmark’ 68.5km exclusion fencing approved but not for all

        Rural ‘One of the most major infrastructure projects in our region for exclusion fencing...

        PROMISES: What Labor’s win means for Stanthorpe

        Premium Content PROMISES: What Labor’s win means for Stanthorpe

        News The votes are in and now Stanthorpe’s waiting game begins. FULL LIST INSIDE