Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A primary school aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A primary school aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Young boy flown to hospital after three-way motorbike crash

Dominic Elsome
14th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a primary school-aged boy to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash in the North Burnett this afternoon (Sunday, March 14).

The rescue chopper was called to a private property, west of Biggenden, at 1pm.

It's believed the boy had been riding his motorbike, alongside two other people, when the three motorbikes collided.

A primary school-aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A primary school-aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The patient was reportedly thrown over the handlebars of his bike.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were on the scene, when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew arrived.

The boy was treated for suspected arm fractures, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

A female adult, known to the patient, also travelled in the chopper, as an escort.

biggenden crash 2021 bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        News A report has listed the Australian universities where graduates find it easy to get full-time work – and the leaders may come as a surprise.

        Warwick murder, shooting cases back before courts

        Premium Content Warwick murder, shooting cases back before courts

        News The alleged murders of a Warwick man in Hope St and 2yo Connor Horan were heard...

        Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Premium Content Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Business Bus boss slams cheap airfare deal, tourism industry has doubts

        FIGHTING BACK: Stanthorpe couple launch self defence course

        Premium Content FIGHTING BACK: Stanthorpe couple launch self defence course

        News Armed with more than three decades’ experience, this Granite Belt pair want to help...