Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Child drowns in dam west of Brisbane (9 News)
News

Young boy drowns in dam

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
24th Dec 2020 6:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A little boy has drowned in a dam northwest of Brisbane tonight.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Vernor, near Fernvale in the Somerset region, at 3.53pm this afternoon.

Paramedics attempted to treat a school-aged boy who had reportedly drowned in a dam at the property. He could not be revived.

It comes on the same day as authorities raised concerns about the number of near-drownings in Queensland this summer.

There have been 65 near-drownings this month, with nearly half involving children under the age of 12.

Originally published as Young boy drowns in dam

More Stories

drowning editors picks safety tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family property gutted by thieves days before Christmas

        Premium Content Family property gutted by thieves days before Christmas

        News A mum has spent her entire holidays crying and unable to sleep after the callous break-in at their farm near Karara.

        Those we lost on Southern Downs roads in 2020

        Premium Content Those we lost on Southern Downs roads in 2020

        News Southern Downs has been gripped by tragedy this year, as road fatalities robbed...

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News Huge new penalties for online trolls under world-first Australian laws

        Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        Premium Content Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        News Qld businesses given 72 hours to “get their house in order”