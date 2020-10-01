Young athlete’s flying start to 2020 season

ON TARGET: 18-year-old Stanthorpe swimmer Ben Armbruster has wasted no time finding his rhythm this season, setting nine new personal bests.

STANTHORPE swimming sensation Ben Armbruster has wasted no time finding his rhythm in the pool, setting nine personal best’s in his first meet this season.

The 18-year-old’s stacked program at the Queensland State Short Course Championships had little impact on his performance, medalling in seven of his 10 events.

Coach Gail Smail said the mix of swims in the 18 years and open categories pushed Armbruster to perform.

“Ben loves the thrill of a race, so he races really well; but it’s exciting to see him race so well so early in the year,” Smail said.

“It’s all experience; he was racing against some Olympians in the open categories, like (butterflier) David Morgan and (freestyler) Jack Cartwright.”

Strict COVID-19 regulations have forced the cancellation of several Darling Downs preparation meets heading into the Australian Age and Open Championships in April.

“The first one we’ll focus on is the short course McNamara Sprints in Warwick and then the Toowoomba Open in November,” Smail said.

“We’re sort of looking at April for the Australian Open Championships; that’s where our focus is and getting some times to qualify for those events.”

Armbruster, who has been selected in Swimming Queensland’s development program, still has room to grow according to Smail, who said conversations about Olympic selection hadn’t stopped.

“He’s still growing but I’m sure if he wants to go the whole hog, he can do it if he puts his mind to it,” she said.

“With Ben, he doesn’t have one pet event, he’s quite a good swimmer overall in all the strokes and distances.”

