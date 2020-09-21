Feud between Tassie, Qld leaders hits new heights

The battle between long-distance sparring partners Bob Brown and Matthew Canavan has escalated, with the Greens' idol hitting back at the Queensland's Senator's offer to for him to attend a pro-mining event in the state.

On Sunday firebrand Nationals Senator Canavan urged Mr Brown to return to Queensland and again "work his magic" to help create hundreds of coalmining jobs in the regions.

Senator Canavan has organised a tongue-in-cheek Bob Brown Tribute Rally in Clermont next month to pay homage to Mr Brown's failed efforts to stop the Adani mine in 2019.

The mine was approved just weeks after Mr Brown's Green convoy, which Senator Canavan said contributed to Bill Shorten's election loss.

"He helped get the Adani mine going last year because before he came to Queensland it was looking a bit sick and tired," he said.

"He is the best job-creating politician we've had in some time for Queensland.

"We'd like him to come up and work his magic on the New Acland coal mine extension."

However, the former Greens' leader has hit back - inviting Senator Canavan to a debate in Hobart about the effect climate change is having on the Murray-Darling Basin and Great Barrier Reef.

"I bet we can rustle up a COVID-permitting hall full of people, though many Tasmanians would have never heard of you," Mr Brown wrote.

Bob Brown led the anti-Adani protest through Queensland in 2019. (Image AAP/Steve Pohlner)

Senator Canavan's also offered to pay for his left-leaning friend's hotel quarantine so he can travel into Queensland from Tasmania.

"At New Acland, there are 500 jobs at risk by Labor not approving the mine," Senator Canavan said.

"Bob could help the Queensland Government to act.

"Within weeks of Bob being here last year the Labor Government gave the go-ahead for the Adani mine."

But Mr Brown slammed the Senator's offer.

"What a stinge you are," he said.

"You invite me up but don't offer to pay the fare?

"I will show you true country hospitality and invite you down to Tassie - paying your airfare as well as other costs - to Hobart Town Hall for an October 10 debate."

Senator Canavan isn't expected to travel to Tasmania, having already scheduled the Bob Brown Tribute Rally at Clermont's Grand Hotel for October 10.

The event will be held in celebration of coal mining industry jobs.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and mining magnate Clive Palmer have been invited to attend.

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan holds Queensland coal at the Port of Brisbane. (AAP image, John Gass)

Mr Brown said the Adani fight would continue and he denied the convoy had affected the outcome of last year's federal election.

"What we did do is bolster the Green vote in Queensland," he said.

"I can assure you that Adani is creating jobs - in the environmental movement."

Senator Canavan wrote to Mr Brown, who left federal parliament in 2012, thanking him for helping create 1500 jobs with Adani in Central Queensland.

"The Adani mine is giving so many a livelihood now, which they may not have otherwise had given the COVID downturn in the economy," he said.

Originally published as 'You stinge': Feud between Tassie, Qld leaders hits new heights