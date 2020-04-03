Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wallangarra residents wanting a beer on the other side of the border at Hotel Jennings are out of luck.
Wallangarra residents wanting a beer on the other side of the border at Hotel Jennings are out of luck.
News

You shall not pass: Stricter border measures installed

Matthew Purcell
3rd Apr 2020 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMPOSING concrete blockades have been positioned across the region.

In order to prevent people from passing between Queensland and NSW, barriers have been set up at several sites, with local police not having the manpower to monitor all border access points.

The 'hard' border closure came into force at midnight as Queensland moved to stop any would-be NSW tourists from entering the state in the lead-up to Easter.

Before the tougher restrictions, NSW visitors could come into Queensland provided they self-isolated for 14 days, but they are now banned.

Only NSW residents with essential reasons for coming into Queensland - such as for work or medical appointments - are allowed to cross the border, with others being turned back.

 

 

Sugarloaf Road near Wilsons Downfall has been blocked off.
Sugarloaf Road near Wilsons Downfall has been blocked off.

 

Queenslanders with border passes are able to cross-cross the border.

Police continue to be a presence at the Wallangarra border crossing.

The following roads will be blocked for the foreseeable future:

- Tunnel Road, Dalveen - Intersection of Kerrick-Maryland Gate Road

- Border Gate Road, Cottonvale - Intersection of Halloran Road

- Mavin Lane, Thulimbah - End of Lane

- Thulimbah Road, Thulimbah - Halloran Drive

- Ridge Road, The Summit - Intersection of Tracey Lane

- Ridge Road, The Summit - Intersection of Summit Road

- Amosfield Road, Dalcouth - East of Border Road

- Sugarloaf Road, Sugarloaf - East of Panoramic Drive

- Hynes Bridge, Riverton Road

For more information, visit https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council candidate forced to call police over racist attacks

        premium_icon Council candidate forced to call police over racist attacks

        News Despite being targeted by bigots, the Stanthorpe winemaker said she refused to bow down and do what they wanted.

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        TV Foxtel sport subscribers given free access to movies

        Former Stanthorpe man allegedly linked to major drug syndicate

        premium_icon Former Stanthorpe man allegedly linked to major drug...

        News It is alleged the network was linked to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

        There's no masking this business's unexpected success

        premium_icon There's no masking this business's unexpected success

        Business Innovative new business puts masks onto many faces