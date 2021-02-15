Menu
Jonathon Leslie Arthy, 40, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
News

‘You got a bullet coming’: Biloela man’s vile threat

Jacobbe McBride
15th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
A man who threatened to kill his friend over a minor property dispute appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Jonathon Leslie Arthy, 40, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane read the facts of Arthy's case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

The court heard that on December 28, 2020 the complainant attended Biloela Police Station and showed text messages received from Arthy, formerly of Charters Towers, to police officers.

Arthy's messages to the defendant included words to the effect of, "You got a bullet coming c---" and, "You are a useless pedo narc dog who needs to be put in the ground".

The complainant told police he and Arthy were friends who had recently had a falling out about some of Arthy's belongings which were stored on the complainant's boat.

When police attended Arthy's residence he made admissions to sending the complainant the vile text messages in an effort to, "push the complainant's buttons".

Ms Lane said the content of the messages was concerning, with Arthy threatening the victim over something as simple as his property.

"There are many more other civilised manners which the defendant could have approached his friend to resolve these issues," Ms Lane said.

Arthy told the court he had asked the complainant six months ago for his belongings back off the boat but the situation had not progressed.

"I have tried seeking mental help for my anger issues and have asked for assistance several times," he said.

"I do flare up sometimes, but I am in the process of removing the anger from my life in order to start a better life with my kids."

Ms Beckinsale fined Arthy $800 and a criminal conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

