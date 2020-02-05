Yoga instructor explains how yoga can ‘save the world’

NAMASTE: Yoga Tree Stanthorpe will be starting their summer 2020 classes from February.

NAMASTE: Yoga Tree Stanthorpe will be starting their summer 2020 classes from February.

YOGA is going to save the world according to Yoga Tree Stanthorpe co-founder and director Maree Taylor.

The yogi lover said there was a lot more that goes into the practise than some simple stretches and breathing techniques.

“The whole western perception of yoga is that we come here and either stand on our hands or our heads and turn into pretzels.

“Traditionally our practises are designed so we can sit for long times in meditation and come to a place of peace.”

Yoga Tree Stanthorpe has introduced its new summer class schedule for 2020, with an exciting opportunity for new members to get involved.

“We will be holding a six-week beginners’ course for those that are wanting to explore the practice.

“It will be an introduction to the eight-limb path with no experience necessary.

“Postures, breath work, meditation, relaxation and all the basic tenets that underpin traditional yoga will be offered.”

The beginners’ course will be held every Tuesday, joining the studio’s other 13 classes on their summer schedule.

“It will provide a really great foundation to begin a yoga practise.

“If they decide to go to any class after the course they should be able to slip into it without thinking it is all a foreign language.”

Taylor said the mindful movement allows the body to grow stronger both physically and mentally.

“Some people get it. Some people don’t. But people take what they need from it.

“Everyone should do it and I know that yoga is going to save the world,” she said.

The beginner course starts on Tuesday, February 25, and will run for six weeks from Yoga Tree Stanthorpe on Victoria St.

Taylor said the studio offered a variety of classes for all different ages and abilities.

If you are interested contact Maree on 0428 391 197 or visit www.yogatreestanthorpe.com.