LAUNCH: Yoga Tree co-founder and director Maree Taylor with author Dan Alder.
Yoga enthusiast takes curiosity to the pages of new book

Saavanah Bourke
5th Feb 2020 1:48 PM
A STANTHORPE yoga enthusiast has taken his love for the practise further by translating his own version of Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras.

Dan Alder will launch his new book Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras for the New Millennium later this month at Yoga Tree Stanthorpe.

“It’s a translation of an ancient text called the yoga sutras which was authored by Patanjali,” he said.

“My book is the first of four chapters of his work.

“Yoga defined by him is to bring the mind to stillness.

“His work is essentially information and instruction about how we are able to find that very deep peace.”

Mr Alder said his inspiration for writing the book came from his curiosity.

“I asked myself what exactly did Patanjali mean when he said that and that is where it all began.”

It might be Mr Alder’s first published book, but he said it certainly won’t be the last.

“There is three more to come, one for each chapter.

“I might put my pen down after that, who knows.”

Mr Alder’s book will be launched on Sunday, February 23, at Yoga Tree Stanthorpe, with co-founder and director Maree Taylor saying it would be a great afternoon.

“We might do a little meditation or something like that to start.

“It will be a really informal chat with Dan and he will talk about and discuss the book and his reasoning behind it,” Ms Taylor said.

She said the book didn’t only appeal to people interested in yoga, anybody was welcome to come along.

“It’s is for anyone who is interested in the meditative practise really,” she said.

Ms Taylor said Mr Alder’s book launch is the first of many workshops of the year for studio.

The book launch will be held from 2–4pm, with Mr Alder available for a chat and book signings afterwards.

Tickets are $20 and bookings are essential.

To book your spot call 0402 565 441 or email www.danalderyoga.com.

