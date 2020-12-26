‘Yelling and screaming’ as man fatally stabbed

Police arrest man after body found in front yard of North Ipswich home (The Today Show)

Neighbours have been left shocked by the fatal stabbing of a 53-year-old man at Ipswich late on Christmas Night.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at Woodridge early this morning over the tragedy, which happened in Hall St, North Ipswich, about 11.40 last night.

Detective Inspector Heath McQueen said a disturbance inside the home moved into the front yard.

"Preliminary investigations have identified there were a number of persons present at that address yesterday (who were) known to each other, either related or de facto," he said.

Insp McQueen said the relationship between the two men was interfamilial and the incident appeared to be a domestic dispute.

Police at the scene in Hall St, North Ipswich. Picture: Attila Csaszar/NCA NewsWire



"There is a relationship there between the male that is in custody assisting us, and the deceased's 30-year-old daughter," he said.

Witnesses reported hearing shouting and argument shortly before the fatal stabbing.

A nearby resident said they heard a "big kerfuffle" before the incident.

"They was a lot of yelling and screaming," they said

The person said the street was usually very quiet.

"I was shocked," they said.

Another neighbour, Shane Muhling, said it came as a shock.

"They're really nice neighbours," he said.

Insp McQueen said CPR was performed on the man for several minutes but he could not be saved.

"(It was) very distressing for anyone who would have witnessed the event; they were obviously family members in the front yard and also very distressing for our first response officers who arrived on scene," Insp McQueen said.

"Homicides are tragic at any time, but I guess at Christmas time the emotion around Christmas and the event, and people were there to celebrate the Christmas period has unfolded in a tragic way," he said.

"My information is that there was some alcohol that was consumed which has probably exacerbated the situation even further."

More family members, believe to be the long term residents of the home have returned home.

It's understood they were away when tragedy struck.

The family embraced a woman who has been at the property all day.

A secondary crime scene has been established in Woodridge, where the 33-year-old man was arrested.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 'Yelling and screaming' as man fatally stabbed