Crime

Wounded man walked home after alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
13th Mar 2020 12:24 PM
A WOUNDED 26-year-old man has walked home after allegedly being stabbed at Mooroobool yesterday morning.

Police were called to the man's address about 7.30am after an altercation on Mestrez St.

Paramedics arrived about 20 minutes later.

It is understood that two men fought on the street before one was injured.

"It appears to be a stabbing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The alleged victim walked home and rang 000."

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in a serious condition.

By 5pm the man was in a stable condition and had been treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing and a second man is believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.

