Worst in memory: Vinnies president calls for more help

Bone dry dam in Cottonvale demonstrates the severity of the drought.

Bone dry dam in Cottonvale demonstrates the severity of the drought.

ST VINCENT De Paul are at the pointy end of the drought devastation.

The local branch are seeing first hand how desperate people have become.

It’s the worst situation Stanthorpe Vinnies president Carmel Mahoney has seen in her 30 years as a Vincentian.

Carmel said with the help of other organisations, the local group has been doing what they can to provide relief, and importantly hope to families and individuals in the region.

“I recently gave a woman some food and fuel vouchers and she was just over the moon. It made all the difference to her. It may have saved her,” she said.

“We’ve helped to supply water to about 80 properties but it’s so dry – there’s no work because there’s no produce because there’s no water.

“Instead of hampers this Christmas we’re giving IGA vouchers because there’s so much need that our little six person conference would never get all the hampers out.

“We’re too old to lug them all,” she said.

Stanthorpe Vinnies president Carmel Mahoney with co-ordinator Debbie Craven.

Ms Mahoney said it’s been pleasing to see the Stanthorpe and wider community come together to help the people of the Southern Downs.

“We’ve been so beautifully supported by parishes from all over the state.

“Brisbane and Toowoomba have joined in to help us and St Joseph’s School in Stanthorpe gave us $2200 from their Christmas concert,” she said.

“All those kids worked so hard to support the community even when some of their own families are doing it hard.”

With dams so dry and a local economy which has all but ground to halt, it’s never been more important for people to continue to support Vinnies and visit the Southern Downs region if they can.

“The generosity of people has been so beautiful but next year is when things are going to get really tough because there’s just no water, no income,” Ms Mahoney said.

“People are losing hope and yet they all want to help each other.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see even with all the hardship and the heartbreak.

“People really don’t like asking for help because they’d rather give, but a lot of them won’t be having any Christmas without the support that’s coming in from all over.”

Vinnies has distributed more than $76,000 to people impacted by drought and bushfires since October.

Donations to help people like Carmel continue delivering hope can be made to the Always There – Vinnies QLD Disaster Appeal.

Visit donate.vinnies.org.au/appeals-qld/vinnies-disaster-appeal-qld