Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Worrying trend triggers new DV fears

by Vanessa Marsh
25th Jun 2020 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPERTS fear the latest tragic alleged domestic violence murder in Queensland will produce a spike in men threatening to kill and stab their partners.

In the wake of the horrific murders of Hannah Clarke and her three children in February, police and domestic violence services saw a huge spike in men threatening to set fire to and murder their partners.

And Brisbane Domestic Violence Service and Micah Projects chief executive Karyn Walsh OAM said it was likely this week's case in Rockhampton would also spark an increase in threats against domestic violence victims.

"It is a trend we see that the more publicity around the details of domestic violence that perpetrators copy those threats and actions towards their partner," she said.

"After the death of women we often hear more women are being told that."

Ms Walsh urged victims of family violence to seek help.

"Every life lost due to domestic violence is something that has a great impact on families, the children, the whole community," she said.

"It's really important that people who are in domestic violence and reading this who are threatened with death on a regular basis know that they can get help."

Ms Walsh said there were plenty of support services available to people living with domestic violence.

"They don't always have to know exactly what they want to do in order to seek advice so there's a lot of people out there who can help people talk it through, think about what their options are," she said.

"They can ring a local service and they can help them with safety planning thinking about what they want to do in terms of their options because sometimes that takes time and it's because they need to take time in order to do it safely."

"If people urgently want to leave they can ring DV Connect but they could also go to a police station if they're in a remote or regional area. They can ask people for help and advice in order to help them make a decision."

 

 

Micah Projects - Brisbane Domestic Violence Service: 3217 2544

DV Connect - 1800 811 811

Relationships Australia - 1300 364 277

Lifeline 13 11 14

Aboriginal Family Domestic Violence Hotline - 1800 019 123

Mensline Australia - 1300 789 978

 

 

Originally published as Worrying trend triggers new DV fears

More Stories

Show More
crime domestic violence family queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        premium_icon South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        News The reopening of Queensland’s borders will hang on his week’s National Cabinet meeting, which is shaping up as one of the most critical in the pandemic recovery.

        • 25th Jun 2020 5:16 AM
        ‘Deadly tactics’ behind Qld’s ‘bargain basement’ care

        premium_icon ‘Deadly tactics’ behind Qld’s ‘bargain basement’ care

        Health Government using ‘deadly tactics’ to cut health costs

        • 25th Jun 2020 5:11 AM
        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Domestic violence Qld: The faces of the state’s cases in 2020

        • 25th Jun 2020 5:08 AM
        Councillors reject $13K pay rise for budget boost

        premium_icon Councillors reject $13K pay rise for budget boost

        Council News The funds will be redirected straight into Southern Downs Regional Council coffers.