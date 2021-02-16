Menu
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
News

‘Worlds shattered’ as young dad killed in truck crash

by Chris Clarke
16th Feb 2021 11:28 AM
A truck driver killed in a rollover near Bundaberg on Monday has been remembered as "the best father a child could have".

Jake Dorin, 24, was travelling along Swindon Road at Mount Perry about 9am when he left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

Mr Dorin, from Apple Tree Creek, was the sole occupant of the truck and died at the scene, police said.

"My baby brother! My heart is aching and my eyes are full of tears," a loved one wrote online.

"Our worlds are shattered! What life is going to be like without you is something we never imagined. 

"The best father a child could have, an amazing uncle who adored all his nieces and nephews, a loving husband and a beautiful son. 

"Why! Why you! Guide him home to you dad! I love you Jake!"

It's understood Mr Dorin was driving for Kolan Transport at the time of his death.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

