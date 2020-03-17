Menu
WORLD OF PAIN: Darren Cox from Rose City Caravan Park at of his empty sites, usually full in anticipation for Warwick Show.
‘World of pain’: Tourism at a lost as COVID-19 hits industry

Tessa Flemming
17th Mar 2020 9:27 AM
SOUTHERN Downs tourism is in peril as industry heads admit they're facing "unprecedented conditions" amid a growing coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced all non-essential mass gatherings of more than 500 people would be banned.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society then made the difficult decision to cancel this weekend's planned 153rd show.

For Rose City Caravan Park owner Darren Cox, cancellations were almost immediate.

"Normally I try and put a positive spin on everything, but there's nothing with this one," Mr Cox said.

"We woke up this morning and said 'how many cabins do we have to clean?' but there's none because no one stayed.

"It's a scary time for small business."

With the ban in effect indefinitely, there was no telling how many tourism events could be in jeopardy.

Mr Cox said he couldn't imagine how the park would fare if bans were still in place come Jumpers and Jazz in July.

"We bust a gut to make sure the park is tip-top ready for Jumpers and Jazz and that's the one that helps us.

"If that doesn't go ahead, we're in trouble."

Southern Queensland Country Tourism Chief Executive Officer Peter Homan said the tourism was in for a "rocky ride" with the virus

"We have a world of pain coming, " Mr Homan said.

"The sentiment in the marketplace is that no one is thinking about going on a holiday right now; they're filling up their trolleys with long-life food and sanitiser.

"The cancellation of mass gatherings are also most of our events over next three months and events are a major drawcard for our region."

Mr Homan said with little to control the fallout, SQTC's role would be to provide information on how operators could use a $1 billion support package from the Federal Government to keep staff employed in the interim.

"We had travel agents ring this morning to say they had tours booked with 10-20 people and they can't their money back. It has all gone to the wall," he said.

"We are making sure the industry is well informed and have best possible tools they can have."

