Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

VIDEO: Muscles the Mystic Croc reveals US election winner

by Raphaella Saroukos
3rd Nov 2020 1:58 PM

 

MUSCLES the Mystic Croc has gone where even the bravest pollsters are fearing to tread and chew, chew, chosen who will be the next President of the United States after tomorrow's US Elections.

Muscles the Mystic Croc ponders the winner of the US election tomorrow. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Muscles the Mystic Croc ponders the winner of the US election tomorrow. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

 

Muscles the Magic Croc at Crocodylus Park chooses Joe Biden as the winner of the US election. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Muscles the Magic Croc at Crocodylus Park chooses Joe Biden as the winner of the US election. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.

Muscles was supremely confident. His mind was made up ... and he didn't mess around.

Joe Biden will be the next US president, according to Crocodylus Park's resident, 4-metre psychic croc.

Darwin's celebrity soothsayer selected Democratic presidential challenger Biden to unseat incumbent President Donald Trump in an election that is being watched keenly around the world.

When presented with photographs of Mr Trump and Mr Biden, Muscles didn't hesitate and promptly chowed down on the challenger, an ominous sign for President Trump.

Don’t agree with Muscles the Mystic Croc’s choice? Well you tell him. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Don’t agree with Muscles the Mystic Croc’s choice? Well you tell him. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

Burt, the Psychic Croc - the NT News' regular go-to soothsayer saltie - was otherwise occupied because he was enjoying the free food at a swanky Melbourne Cup function.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

Originally published as WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Muscles the Mystic Croc reveals the US election winner

muscles the mystic croc us election 2020 wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick grandparents ‘devastated’ by border closure saga

        Premium Content Warwick grandparents ‘devastated’ by border closure saga

        Politics The couple says they fear they’ll be robbed of the chance to finally hug the grandchildren they’re longing to see.

        GRAND FINAL BOUND: Coach reveals plan for Redbacks

        Premium Content GRAND FINAL BOUND: Coach reveals plan for Redbacks

        Sport They’re one step closer to making history and now Stanthorpe United are calling for...

        NAMED: Man charged with Leslie Dam shooting fronts court

        Premium Content NAMED: Man charged with Leslie Dam shooting fronts court

        Crime Police will allege 25-year-old Warwick man fled the scene after shooting a...