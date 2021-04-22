Working on one of these five Bundy farms could win you $100k

STRAWBERRY SEASON: Tinaberries’ Camille Le Borgne and Clem Roudaut enjoying the glorious weather of the Bundaberg region.

Been looking for a final bit of inspiration to work on one of the region's farms?

Strawberries Queensland has taken an out-of-the-box approach and is offering a prize draw for those willing to roll up their sleeves and help with the berry season.

The promotion, which is an industry first, offers a chance to win up to $100,000 in cash prizes, with 10 $100,000 cash prizes on the table.

Strawberries on the SSS farm.

Queensland Strawberry Growers' Association (QSGA) president Adrian Schultz said international working holiday maker numbers were down a whopping 79,000 from this time last year, with about 1000 leaving Australia's shores each week.

Participants need to register, apply for a job, then work from June to October on participating farms in regional areas. In Bundaberg, the five farms included in the incentive are SSS Strawberries, Bargara Berries, Tinaberries, Winter Strawberries and Dangleberry Farm.

Each full week of work gives participants 100 entries into the cash bonanza.

The program aims to have people stay at a single strawberry farm for the entire winter season.

Debbie and Michael Meiers of Bargara Berries. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

All known strawberry farms in Queensland have been given the opportunity to join QSGA and participate in the promotion, but a small number have decided it is not for them.

Covid-19 travel restrictions have severely impacted the agricultural industry, leaving growers, politicians and industry bodies having to come up with creative solutions.

According to Strawberries Queensland, Aussies could face supply shortages and soaring prices for berries this season if labour shortages are not addressed.

According to the industry body, the Seasonal Worker Program and Pacific Labour Scheme numbers are still very low and not affordable for many of the smaller family farms that make up much of the Queensland strawberry industry.

Thanh Dang from SSS.

Farms are encouraging workers of all backgrounds including school and uni leavers and international students to get on board.

QSGA marketing manager Jane Richter said strawberries were a challenging crop as the plants were continuously picked every two to three days across a long period of time because when the berries are ready, they have to come off or they will rot on the plant.

"Without pickers and packers, a farmer can lose entire blocks to disease issues very quickly," she said.

" It really is the case with strawberries that you cannot negotiate with Mother Nature.

"Workers will have the opportunity to explore Queensland, meet new people, learn new skills and earn good money if they're prepared to work hard."

Tina from Tinaberries.

Mr Schultz said while the industry was concerned, it was also excited about innovating.

"Even though there is a feeling of great concern in the industry, we're all really excited about what the incentive program will bring, and we are confident that it will help alleviate the workforce shortage significantly, and not just for our industry," he said.

"And, it's not all about work work work. We want our pickers and packers to enjoy themselves and take the time to explore what beautiful Queensland has to offer too.

"Of course, we'd love for some of the money paid in wages to be reinvested into our local communities to support our struggling tourism providers too."

To register for work on a local berry farm and have a chance at cash prizes, visit www.qldstrawberries.com.au.