Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE PHOTO: The man, who worked at the Jondaryan Waste Management Centre, fell down a set of stairs.
FILE PHOTO: The man, who worked at the Jondaryan Waste Management Centre, fell down a set of stairs. Tanya Easterby
News

Tip worker sues for $3m over waste site fall

Matthew Newton
by
9th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WEIGHBRIDGE operator who fell down a set of stairs at the Jondaryan Waste Management Centre is claiming more than $3 million in damages  in the Supreme Court.

Anthony Hollist, who now lives in Hervey Bay, is suing Toowoomba Regional Council, local social enterprise Ability Enterprises, and RL & JM Gregory Builders Pty Ltd over his April 2016 fall.

Mr Hollist was employed by Ability Enterprises, which has a contract with Toowoomba Regional Council, to operate the facility.

Documents filed in the Rockhampton Supreme Court allege Mr Hollist suffered a "right wrist injury", "scarring", and "psychiatric/psychological injury" as a consequnce of the negligence of all three parties. 

Court documents claim RL & JM Gregory Builders Pty Ltd built the weighbridge hut at the facility and constructed the stairs from which Mr Hollist fell.

The claim alleges all three defendants had a duty "to take reasonable care to prevent a foreseeable risk of injury" to Mr Hollist.

Documents allege the weighbridge stairs from which Mr Hollist fell were wobbly and that both Mr Hollist and another employee of Ability Enterprises had complained to a TRC employee about the state of the stairs.

"After receiving the complaints, (TRC) had not arranged for the said stairs to be inspected and repaired," the claim stated.

Mr Hollist's claim also alleged the risk of him suffering an injury from falling on the stairs "was foreseeable".

Mr Hollist is claiming general damages against TRC and RL & JM Gregory Builders Pty Ltd in the sum of $180,000, with interest, as well as $189,258 for past economic loss, $632,656 for future economic loss, $145,953 for past care, $625,441 for future care, at least $85,000 for special damages, and an additional future expenses claim of $78,000.

He is also claiming from Ability Enterprises damages of $131,200, as well as past economic losses of $175,165, future economic losses of $632,656, special damages of at least $85,000,  and future expenses of $78,000.

TRC CEO Brian Pidgeon said: "As this matter is before the court it is inappropriate for Toowoomba Regional Council to comment on the details of the case".

Ability Enterprises was contacted for comment. 

ability enterprises court editors picks jondaryan waste management centre toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list toowoomba regional council
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truckie knows ‘he has a job do to’ regardless of pandemic

        premium_icon Truckie knows ‘he has a job do to’ regardless of pandemic

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

        Exhibition centre to receive $480,000 facelift

        premium_icon Exhibition centre to receive $480,000 facelift

        News The Stanthorpe Showgrounds exhibition centre is set for a spacious overhaul.

        Teachers prepare for return to class phase

        premium_icon Teachers prepare for return to class phase

        News As school resumes in the coming weeks, parents and students will have to follow...

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        News National Cabinet meeting to discuss easing of lockdown measures