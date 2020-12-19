Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The death of a man at a shopping centre overnight is being treated as an electrocution. Police say it was a workplace death.
The death of a man at a shopping centre overnight is being treated as an electrocution. Police say it was a workplace death.
News

Worker electrocuted on shopping centre roof

by Caleb Bond
19th Dec 2020 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was found dead on a southern suburbs shopping centre roof overnight in a suspected electrocution.

The 48-year-old Morphettville man was found unresponsive on the roof of the Aberfoyle Hub Shopping Centre shortly before 10pm.

It is understood the man had been working at the site earlier in the day and the alarm was raised when he did not return home.

Police and ambulance crews attended the shopping centre but the man had died at the scene.

The fatality is being treated as a workplace death.

SafeWork SA officers also visited the scene and are investigating the death.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

caleb.bond@news.com.au

Originally published as Worker found dead on shopping centre roof

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Queensland’s frontline responders are being sexually assaulted, abused and bullied, damning new investigations reveal.

        FIRST LOOK: Maryvale’s master vision for future

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Maryvale’s master vision for future

        News $4 million in upgrades could be injected into the small town, creating a vibrant...

        ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        Premium Content ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        News 'Magnetic character’ helping move cattle when tragically caught

        ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        Premium Content ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        News The flash flooding has forced businesses near Killarney to consider closing as they...