A man has fallen to his death at a construction site in a shocking workplace accident.
News

Worker falls to death at construction site

by Erin Lyons
18th Mar 2021 1:35 PM

A man has died after falling to his death at a construction site in Sydney west.

The 52-year-old man was reportedly abseiling when he fell just after midday on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called about 12.30pm, but he died at the scene.

WorkCover and police have launched an investigation.

The man has not yet been identified.

SafeWork NSW has been contacted for comment.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

