Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Worker crushed to death at wharf

by Nick Hansen
27th Jan 2021 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A worker has been crushed to death at a wharf in Sydney's inner west today.

Police are on scene at the waterfront of Rozelle Bay where they were called to reports something had fallen on one of the workers, a man believed to be in his 50s.

 

Police have established a crime scene at the wharf in Rozelle. Picture: John Grainger
Police have established a crime scene at the wharf in Rozelle. Picture: John Grainger

"At 10.30am emergency services were called to James Craig Rd, Rozelle following reports of a workplace incident," a police spokeswoman said.

"Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command and Marine Area Command were in attendance and have established a crime scene." 

A male was crushed to death about 10.30am today on a wharf in Rozelle Bay. Picture: John Grainger
A male was crushed to death about 10.30am today on a wharf in Rozelle Bay. Picture: John Grainger

"A man believed to be in his 50s died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

"A report will be prepared for the coroner."

SafeWork NSW are expected to investigate as well.

Rozelle Bay is a busy working marine district with numerous wharves and boat repairers.

More Stories

death editors picks tragedy workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50+ PHOTOS: Bumper Australia Day gallery

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Bumper Australia Day gallery

        News Whether it was sweating up a storm at the triathlon or welcoming our latest citizens, the Border Post was there. PICTURES INSIDE:

        GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

        Premium Content GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

        News Community members, local representatives and more turned out in force for the...

        TRI TIME: Community spirit on show at annual Aus Day race

        Premium Content TRI TIME: Community spirit on show at annual Aus Day race

        News Young gun goes above and beyond at the Stanthorpe 2021 triathlon when his dad...

        Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        Premium Content Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        News The Southern Downs man was outraged at being dumped just hours after giving his...